Kit Kyte Purchases 309,116 Shares of Checkit (LON:CKT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

Checkit plc (LON:CKTGet Free Report) insider Kit Kyte acquired 309,116 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 per share, with a total value of £40,185.08.

Checkit Stock Performance

CKT stock opened at GBX 14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.95. Checkit plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.08 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Checkit (LON:CKTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Checkit had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Checkit (LON:CKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.