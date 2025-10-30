Kit Kyte Purchases 309,116 Shares of Checkit (LON:CKT) Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Kit Kyte acquired 309,116 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 per share, with a total value of £40,185.08.

CKT stock opened at GBX 14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.95. Checkit plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.08 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Checkit had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

