Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

