LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 219 to GBX 224 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.33.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 192.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.15. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 167.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 207.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

