Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 106,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $741.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

