Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Upgraded at Atrium Research

Atrium Research upgraded shares of Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of CVE MTT opened at C$0.16 on Monday. Magna Terra Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.08.
