Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Upgraded at Atrium Research

Atrium Research upgraded shares of Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE MTT opened at C$0.16 on Monday. Magna Terra Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Magna Terra Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.