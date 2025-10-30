Mathew Masters Purchases 40 Shares of Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 383 per share, for a total transaction of £153.20.

Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Mathew Masters purchased 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 374 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.

Shares of CLDN stock opened at GBX 385.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,094.65. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 321.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 393.50.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

