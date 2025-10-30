Mercer International (MERC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5506) per share and revenue of $482.7040 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.56). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $453.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.46 million. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Mercer International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.25.

In other Mercer International news, Director Linda J. Welty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,136.10. This represents a 38.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 214,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

