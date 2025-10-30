Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Lowered by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 106,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 7,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,595,807 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

