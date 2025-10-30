Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.