Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,595,807 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $741.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.