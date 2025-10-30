Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $741.86 and its 200-day moving average is $696.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

