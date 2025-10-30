Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 117,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $275.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.