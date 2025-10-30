Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.58.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $541.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

