Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $541.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $680.00 to $682.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.