Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1%

MSFT opened at $541.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.58.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

