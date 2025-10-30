Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 3,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.58.

Microsoft stock opened at $541.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

