Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.58.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $541.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

