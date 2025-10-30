Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $730.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Arete Research from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.58.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $541.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 70,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

