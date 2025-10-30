Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $117.44 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $301,818.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,728,784.67. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,282,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,765 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

