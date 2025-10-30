Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $741.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,595,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

