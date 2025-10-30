MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Program

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Trading Down 4.6%

MSCI stock opened at $566.70 on Thursday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $561.25 and its 200 day moving average is $559.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

