Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,432 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,384,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 948,472 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,440,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,624,000 after purchasing an additional 540,045 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 371,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $109,371.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,506.95. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 9,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $120,811.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,557.66. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,789 shares of company stock valued at $857,189 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

