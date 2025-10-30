Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of OGN stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

