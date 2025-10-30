MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $228.16 and last traded at $225.48, with a volume of 379991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.30.

The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 452,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 47,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 446,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,963,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 172,962 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 206,369 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 298,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,750,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day moving average is $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.19.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

