NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 650 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 640 to GBX 690 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 649.17.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 586.80 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 359.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 588.80. The stock has a market cap of £47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 535.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516, for a total value of £93,163.80. Also, insider Gill Whitehead bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £3,302.25. Insiders acquired 6,541 shares of company stock worth $3,439,815 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

