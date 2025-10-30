Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.5950, with a volume of 274465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.