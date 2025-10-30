Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.5950, with a volume of 274465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
