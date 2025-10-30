Northeast Investment Management Sells 10,421 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after acquiring an additional 593,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after acquiring an additional 727,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,859 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $275.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

