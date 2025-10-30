NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,261,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.26.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $207.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

