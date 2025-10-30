Onto Innovation (ONTO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $220.2250 million for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONTO stock opened at $137.11 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $989,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 137.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.4% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 114,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 50,332 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

