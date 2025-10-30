Opus Capital Group LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.06 and a 200-day moving average of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

