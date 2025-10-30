Parker-Hannifin (PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $4.9391 billion for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PH stock opened at $774.85 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $784.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $753.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $265,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.9% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.