Parthenon LLC Has $29.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $275.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

