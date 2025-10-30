PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.25, but opened at $76.21. PayPal shares last traded at $78.4640, with a volume of 36,198,580 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

