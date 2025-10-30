PayPay Securities Corp Sells 119 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PayPay Securities Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 39.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,983,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,261,260,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Arete upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.26.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $207.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

