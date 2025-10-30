Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 730 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 127.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 660 to GBX 560 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 500 to GBX 415 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 to GBX 710 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 to GBX 815 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 321.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £387.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 425.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 288 and a 52 week high of GBX 658.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.