Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 280 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 335 to GBX 330 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 320 to GBX 315 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.40.

View Our Latest Report on ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ConvaTec Group

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 242.40 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 per share, for a total transaction of £117,500. Also, insider Karim Bitar sold 1,250,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227, for a total transaction of £2,837,500. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.