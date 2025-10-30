Pharming Group (PHAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a P/E ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.