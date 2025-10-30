Pharming Group (PHAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pharming Group Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a P/E ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.