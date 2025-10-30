Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,463,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,369 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,698,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,261 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,861,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after acquiring an additional 250,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

