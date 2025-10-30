Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $70.6190, with a volume of 102024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

