Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 110 to GBX 114 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 85.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 104.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.92. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Ian Krieger acquired 162,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 per share, for a total transaction of £149,776. Also, insider Mark Davies acquired 77,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £74,707.20. In the last three months, insiders purchased 589,241 shares of company stock valued at $54,246,500. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

