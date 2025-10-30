ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.1590, with a volume of 25571836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 2.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Stock Up 52.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

