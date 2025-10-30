Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $11.14. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $11.4340, with a volume of 228,916 shares.

Get Prothena alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prothena Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 116.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,181,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 634,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.