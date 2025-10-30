Q3 EPS Estimates for Surge Energy Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$660.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.34. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.