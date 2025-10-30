Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 33 price objective on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 15.50 on Monday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 9 and a twelve month high of GBX 27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.

