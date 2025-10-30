Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $31.5190, with a volume of 2,410,740 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,929,937.50. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 63.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 384.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

