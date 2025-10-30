Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Arete raised Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

Rambus Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,514. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,913 shares of company stock worth $2,474,452. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 45.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 57.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 781.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.