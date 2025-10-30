Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $585.31, but opened at $612.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $630.2710, with a volume of 629,314 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

