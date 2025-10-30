Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Webster Financial (WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2025 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Webster Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

10/20/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Webster Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $50,146.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,229.84. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,807 shares of company stock valued at $698,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.