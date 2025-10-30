Robert Kirkby Purchases 42,488 Shares of CVC Income & Growth (LON:CVCE) Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 42,488 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £50,135.84.
CVC Income & Growth Stock Performance
Shares of CVC Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 1.08 on Thursday. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 and a 52 week high of GBX 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.17.
About CVC Income & Growth
