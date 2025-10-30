Robert Kirkby Purchases 42,488 Shares of CVC Income & Growth (LON:CVCE) Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 42,488 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £50,135.84.

Shares of CVC Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 1.08 on Thursday. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 and a 52 week high of GBX 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.17.

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

