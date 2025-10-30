Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 225.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$18.75 to C$20.75 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

